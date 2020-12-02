Whatcom County counselor barred, for now, from treating women over sexual misconduct

A Whatcom County chemical dependency counselor has been barred from treating women until he meets certain conditions, the Washington State Department of Health announced.

The state agency placed the conditions on Kelly Ryan Frost’s credential after he had sex with a woman he had treated, a violation of state regulations, according to Department of Health documents.

Frost signed an agreement with the state that restricts him from treating or counseling female clients and requires him to meet other requirements that include taking an ethics course.

After that, he will be placed on probation for at least three years, the state said.

Frost was sanctioned for sexual misconduct in a case involving a woman he had counseled at Belair Clinic in Bellingham, which provides outpatient substance use disorder services, according to state documents.

Frost worked at the clinic from January 2012 to August 2018. The woman was a clinic client from March 10, 2017, to June 11, 2018.

Frost had sex with her in July, 2018, after she spent a day at his home, according to state documents.