Whatcom motorcyle rider killed in single-vehicle crash in Skagit County Saturday

A Blaine motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday while riding on Highway 20 in Skagit County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 59-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released while next of kin is notified, was riding his 2016 Indian Chieftain eastbound on Highway 20 near Sims Road west of Minkler at approximately 4:30 a.m. Oct. 17, according to the release on the incident, when he left the road to the right and struck a guardrail.

The rider, who died at the scene, was wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet, the release states, but it is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

It is the first death along Highway 20 between Interstate and Concrete this year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Crash Portal, though there have been four serious-injury crashes on that stretch of highway so far this year. There have been two other serious-injury crashes along the North Cascades Highway east of Concrete in Skagit County, while the portion of the road in eastern Whatcom County near Diablo and Ross lakes has seen three serious-injury crashes and a fatal so far in 2020.

This story will be updated.

