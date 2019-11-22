Plane makes emergency landing at Bellingham International Airport after ‘engine anomaly’

A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Bellingham International airport after it took off and experienced an “engine anomaly” Friday afternoon, according to the airport.

Initial reports that the plane had lost power was returning after takeoff were broadcast on emergency radio channels at 2:14 p.m. Nov. 22, as Bellingham Fire Department crews were called to the airport

The pilot of the plane, who was the lone occupant, is locally based and was flying a single-engine Grumman Cheetah, BLI Director of Aviation Sunil Harman told The Bellingham Herald.

Shortly after departing BLI, the pilot noticed an “engine anomaly,” Harman said, and contacted the tower requesting clearance to land.

An Alert 2, which is used when an airplane has an in-flight emergency, was issued through Prospect Dispatch, Harman said, and BLI Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and off-airport mutual aid mobilized to respond.

The pilot was able to safely land at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to emergency broadcasts.

Harman said the pilot taxied to a parking spot, and information later obtained from the pilot by Airport Operations showed that the plane had recently completed its annual inspection. The pilot reported that moisture or another contaminant in the fuel may have caused the anomaly, Harman said.