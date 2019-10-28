Council to decide if Confederate Gen. Pickett’s name belongs on Bellingham bridge

The Pickett Bridge should no longer bear the name of a Confederate general, according to the Bellingham Historic Preservation Commission.

The City Council is expected to take up the commission’s recommendations this year to remove the name and the 1920s bronze plaque honoring him that’s on the bridge.

A new name for the bridge isn’t going before the City Council at that time.

The commission met Tuesday, Oct. 22, to discuss the issue — about two years after the City Council asked it to delve into the history of the bridge, located at Prospect and Dupont streets, amid community concerns.

The Planning and Community Development Department’s workload prevented the matter from coming back before the commission sooner, according to a staff report.

The Pickett Bridge became a flashpoint in 2017 when Bellingham officials removed signs that identified the bridge and that directed people to Pickett House after violent and deadly clashes during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in mid-August.

At that time, Bellingham officials also said they were acknowledging community members and Western Washington University students who were “uncomfortable with a local landmark named in honor of a military leader who served during a war marked as ‘a pinnacle of America’s racist history.’ ”

But not all of the community agreed.

Others who said the bridge name should stay spoke of Pickett’s contributions to the area in the early days of its settlement and the importance of keeping landmarks of local history in order to learn from them.

‘Not rewriting history’

“We did hear both sides,” said Rick Sepler, director of the Bellingham Planning and Community Development Department. “This isn’t rewriting history.”

The Pickett Bridge signs have stayed down pending the City Council’s decision on its name, but directional signs to the Pickett House were put back up.

Pickett’s history

Capt. George E. Pickett was a U.S. Army officer who built Fort Bellingham in the 1850s and supervised the construction of the first bridge across Whatcom Creek.

He was also instrumental in securing the San Juan Islands for the U.S.

Pickett left the area in 1861 to fight for his home state of Virginia in the Civil War and later became a general in the Confederate States Army.

He was part of an infamous offensive — the failed Pickett’s Charge — at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Name removal

To arrive at its recommendation that Pickett’s name shouldn’t be on the bridge, the Planning and Community Development Department delved into local history, including old Bellingham Herald archives, and followed the guidelines of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s 2019 publication, “Whose Heritage? Public Symbols of the Confederacy.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracks hate groups and helps communities grappling with how to deal with Confederate monuments.

Its publication asks “whose heritage do the symbols truly represent, and does the tribute specifically honor an aspect of the person’s Civil War life,” the Bellingham staff report noted.

City staff, in turn, concluded that:

▪The current Pickett Bridge — named after Pickett by the City Council in 1918 — isn’t the one built by his men.

The first bridge at Prospect and Dupont streets was built around 1889, long after Pickett left.

It was replaced with the current concrete bridge in 1918, and the Daughters of the American Revolution put a commemorative bronze plaque on the bridge in September 1920, according to a previous Bellingham Herald story.

Pickett’s soldiers built the original bridge at what would be Prospect and Ellsworth streets.

That bridge lasted about 15 years until 1873, when it was rebuilt. It was there until about 1903 when it was then replaced with a streetcar trestle, which was removed in 1939.

▪ ”While the naming of the bridge honors George Pickett’s pre-Civil War service in the region, the dedication also specifically honors aspects of George Pickett’s Civil War service.”

The staff report referred to Bellingham Herald stories from a century ago in which his Civil War service was lauded.

Doesn’t reflect city values

It concluded that the Pickett Bridge name “is inappropriate and does not reflect the values of the city of Bellingham” because it honored Pickett’s Civil War service.

The Historic Preservation Commission approved the staff recommendation and added a request that the City Council also remove the plaque bearing his name, if possible, according to commission member Marissa McGrath.

She said the commission wanted the plaque to go where it could be used to provide a context — at the time of its dedication, McGrath said the KKK was active in Bellingham — and an interpretation of its time.

If the plaque can’t be removed from the bridge, then maybe another plaque could be put up to educate people, she said.

“It’s not always appropriate to keep things exactly as they are,” McGrath said to The Herald. “Sometimes we need to take the opportunity to reevaluate, based on our current values.”