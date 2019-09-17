They’re worried about the future. Friday they take to the streets in climate strike

How does climate change affect you An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and humans' well-being. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and humans' well-being.

Upcoming rallies and other activities in Bellingham and Whatcom County are part of a global series of events to mark the United Nations Climate Action Summit this weekend.

Local events start with the Bellingham Youth Climate Strike rally and march from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 210 Lottie St.

Speakers are planned starting at 11 a.m., followed by a march at noon on sidewalks around downtown, organizers said.

No streets will be closed.

“It’s a way for youth to send a message to the city of Bellingham that climate change is an issue,” said Maren Werny, a Squalicum High sophomore and one of the local youth organizers.

“I just want the best for our future generations,” she said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald.

Tanner Rapp, another youth organizer, said students can use their influence to push adults to act.

“As youth, we have huge voices to speak out and motivate adults,” Tapp said in an interview.

Climate Strike is the youth-led movement that formed around the “school strike for climate” and Fridays for Future school walkouts organized by Greta Thunberg of Sweden, the teenager who’s now in the United States calling for immediate action to address climate change.

Several hundred Bellingham students walked out of class for a rally March 15.

Friday is a day off for Bellingham students, but students from around the county would have to leave class to participate.

Rallies are planned in cities worldwide from Sept. 20-27.

In addition, the Extinction Rebellion groups of Bellingham and Fraser Valley are sponsoring a “One Planet — A Future to Look Back On” rally from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Peace Arch State Park in Blaine.

In Bellingham, the city’s All In for Climate Action Week events from Sept. 23-29 celebrate resources helping the city fulfill its vision to be a leader in climate action. These events are planned:

Climate Action for Peace - International Day of Peace

The Whatcom Peace and Justice Center celebrates with keynote speakers, live music, poetry and a silent auction.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, The Majestic Ballroom, 1027 N. Forest St.

ALL IN for Climate Action Week Kick-off

The City Council hears a presentation on the city’s climate action goals during a regular meeting.

7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, Council Chambers at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St.

“Racing Extinction” - A Documentary

The documentary is free, but a ticket is required. You can get tickets ahead of time at the Pickford.

5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St.

Climate Action for Smart Businesses

The Port of Bellingham and Sustainable Connections discuss how businesses can sign up to save energy, money and be leaders in climate change. Lunch is provided.

Noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive.

Bringing Climate Action Home: An Energy Efficiency and Home Improvement Fair

Local energy professionals and contractors will show you the basics of home performance and ways to reduce energy consumption.

5- 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Building Performance Center, 3406 Redwood Ave.

Celebrating Earth, Our Common Home

A non-denominational service led by local faith leaders will discuss the moral responsibility to protect Earth.

6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road.

E-Bike Ride

Whatcom Smart Trips offers tips for new e-bike riders about the rules and best routes during a ride around town.

5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, Bellingham High School parking lot, 2020 Cornwall Ave.

Shared Electric Scooter Demonstration

Downtown Bellingham Partnership introduces shared e-scooter technology. Participants 18 and older will have a chance to ride the cycle tracks by Waypoint Park. Helmets will be provided.

3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, The Granary Building, 1211 Granary Ave.

Green Power X

Bellingham energy experts offer ideas for achieving a better energy future at a taproom for adults 21 and older. Also, meet Froylan Sifuentes, Western Washington University’s newest professor of Energy Studies.

4-6- p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Aslan Depot, 1322 N. State St.

Help Telegraph Townhomes Go Solar!

Habitat for Humanity and Ecotech Solar offer a free workshop home solar federal tax incentives, energy savings and financing.

5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Cordata Presbyterian Church, 400 Meadowbrook Court.

Go Solar, Save the Planet, Save Money Workshop

Banner Power Solutions offers workshop on solar power.

6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Firehouse Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave.

A Moral Case for Climate Action

Betsy Gross and Jayne Freudenberger of the Climate Reality Project, Bellingham chapter, show video excerpts of speech on climate change impacts on poor and indigenous people.

6:30-8- p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St.

Scavenger Hunt by WTA Bus

Learn how to ride the bus on this free trip that begins at 2 p.m.

2-3:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Downtown Bellingham Bus Station, 205 E. Magnolia St.

Climate Action Week work party

Help maintain the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association’s native plant nursery, which is part of NSEA’s local salmon recovery effort.

3-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, NSEA campus, 3057 E. Bakerview Road.

Netse Mot: One Mind for Xw’ullemy (the Salish Sea)

Tribal leaders will speak about saving the Salish Sea.

5-7- p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Blaine Fishing Pier, End of Marine Drive, Blaine.

Little Squalicum Park restoration work party

Bellingham Parks Volunteer Program hosts a work party at Little Squalicum Park to remove invasive plants.

9-noon, Saturday, Sept. 28, Little Squalicum Park, 640 Marine Drive.

Kids art contest at the Farmers Market

Kids 10 or younger encouraged to make art around the theme “I Love Nature.” Art supplies will be provided and artwork may be used on WTA buses.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave.

E-bike demonstrations

Try out an e-bike. Helmets and “bike buddies” provided.

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave.