Here’s what had the lunchtime traffic through Bellingham snarled on Interstate 5
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 5 near the Lakeway exit Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.
The Bellingham Fire Department was called to the scene of a rollover crash on the shoulder near milepost 253 shortly after 12:15 p.m. Sept. 9, according to emergency radio broadcasts. The collision blocked the right lane of traffic, according to WSDOT.
No injuries occurred in the crash, State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said.
No other information about the cause or whether there will be charges was immediately available Monday.
