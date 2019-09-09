Man killed after being hit by train in Boulevard Park on Labor Day weekend identified

Stop at railroad crossings - because trains can’t The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Railroad Administration have launched a new railroad crossing safety ad campaign, the latest in a two-year effort to reverse the uptick in railroad crossing fatalities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Railroad Administration have launched a new railroad crossing safety ad campaign, the latest in a two-year effort to reverse the uptick in railroad crossing fatalities.

A man who was killed by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train in Boulevard Park on Labor Day weekend has been identified as a 31-year-old Arizona man who had been living in Bellingham the past eight months, police say.

Jonathan N. Guillen died after being struck by a southbound empty freight train at approximately 4:30 a.m. Aug. 31, Bellingham police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

The train was approaching the southernmost train crossing into Boulevard Park in the 400 block of Bayview Drive when the conductor and engineer saw an unidentified object on the track, Murphy said. As the train got closer, they recognized that the object was a person, and the emergency braking system was initiated.

The train was unable to stop before hitting Guillen, who was killed immediately, Murphy said.

The rail line was shut down for approximately two hours after the collision, BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas told the Bellingham Herald.

Guillen is the second person killed by a train in Bellingham this year. A bicyclist was killed March 26 after colliding with an Amtrak Cascades passenger train at the F Street crossing along Roeder Avenue.

Melonas said Guillen is the 12th person statewide to be hit and killed on BNSF tracks in 2019.