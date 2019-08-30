If the weather cooperates, here’s where you might see the northern lights this weekend

Northern lights flood northwest sky with bright green aurora borealis Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade.

If the clouds clear over Washington state this weekend, there’s a good chance that the northern lights will be visible, meteorologists said.

A strong solar storm is creating the kind of geomagnetic activity that causes the northern lights, or aurora borealis, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which studies space weather.

“Aurora may be seen as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state,” NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said at its website.

Highest storm activity will be Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1, NOAA said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service forecast for Bellingham calls for mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday nights, with clear skies by Sunday night.

Auroras often appear as a green or red glow in the northern horizon, and it’s possible that the phenomenon could be seen through clouds.

A few days ago, sky-watchers saw the aurora at Crater Lake National Park in southern Oregon.