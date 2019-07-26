Man crashes motorcycle during Bellingham police pursuit

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A man crashed the motorcycle he was riding while being pursued by Bellingham police in the Alabama Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon, July 26, according to emergency radio dispatches.

The man riding the motorcycle crashed near the 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of Alabama Street shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

Medical personnel were sent to the scene of the crash at 1:21 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app. It is unclear at this time whether the man was injured or not.

Another man, also on a motorcycle, was also being pursued by Bellingham police, the emergency radio traffic said.

This story will be updated.