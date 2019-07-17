Whatcom Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man in North Cascades near Diablo Lake

Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Wednesday, July 17, that it is searching for a 58-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months near Diablo Lake and asked for help locating him.

Ritchie Ambrose Collins was reported missing April 30, according to the post, after National Park Service rangers noted his vehicle had been parked at the Colonial Creek Campground for approximately two weeks.

Deputies searched for Collins on trails around the campground, which is located in the North Cascades National Park in eastern Whatcom County, the post said, but they have not located him.

Collins is described at 6-foot-1, 275 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Collins or his location is asked to contact detective Ken Gates at 360-778-6613.