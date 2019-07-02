Family-owned boat bursts into flames near Lummi Island Ferry terminal

Watch Bellingham firefighters train for rescues Bellingham Fire Department firefighters practice rescuing civilians and each other during training Wednesday, March 30, 2016, at the Britton Loop Road training facility. The firefighters and trainers communicate by radio during the training, mimic Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bellingham Fire Department firefighters practice rescuing civilians and each other during training Wednesday, March 30, 2016, at the Britton Loop Road training facility. The firefighters and trainers communicate by radio during the training, mimic

A 20- to 30-foot family-owned boat caught fire and was significantly damaged Tuesday, July 2, while the boat was being dropped into the water near the Lummi Island Ferry terminal to go crabbing.

Nobody was injured in the fire, Bellingham Fire Assistant Chief Jay Comfort told The Bellingham Herald.

Bellingham Fire and Whatcom County Fire District 7 crews responded to the report of an explosion at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Lummi View Drive near Lummi Bay Markets at the Cove. A small plume of black smoke was visible across the bay in downtown Bellingham.

Crews arrived to find the boat well involved in flames, Comfort said, and had some difficulties because of an extended fuel leak on the boat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lummi Police Department was looking into any possible ramifications from a fuel leak, Comfort said, but he had not yet received an incident report showing how much fuel had leaked from the boat.