Whatcom County woman dies after her house burns

A Deming woman died after her house caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel.

Angelita E. Aure, 60, died from smoke inhalation after her house in the 5900 block of Edith Drive caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. Aure had limited mobility due to health issues, Goldfogel said.

Goldfogel said he hasn’t ruled on Aure’s manner of death yet because he’s waiting for a reason for the fire to be determined or for law enforcement to rule it an accident.

Aure didn’t have any role in the fire and was in an opposite area of the house from where it started, Goldfogel said.

“It was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it was not known anyone was inside as all the other occupants were elsewhere,” Goldfogel said.

A small memorial with flowers and balloons had been placed out front of Aure’s home Thursday afternoon.

Will Anderson, a fire investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s office, said the fire started in the back of the house and burned for so long that he said a cause is undetermined. He said there was too much damage to different components that he would need to assess to make a ruling.

Anderson said he believes the total damage is around $180,000.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to Whatcom County Fire District 1 for more information.