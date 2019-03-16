Here’s how Bellingham celebrated St. Patrick’s weekend

Doesn’t matter where Ancestory.com says you’re from — everybody is Irish this weekend.
Before it was time for the Guinness and corned beef, Bellingham celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a parade through downtown Saturday afternoon.
Alice Clark, executive director for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership and grand marshal for the 10th Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade, declared the theme “The Year of the Bike” and led bicyclists, unicyclists, tricyclists and anybody else using pedal power onto the parade route.
Floats, bagpipes, fire trucks and just about everything else you could cover in green soon followed, as the parade traveled from Habitat for Humanity down Cornwall Avenue, past the Depot Market Square and finished near the Opportunity Council at Maple Street.
