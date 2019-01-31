Here’s when ‘there’s definitely a possibility of accumulating snow’ in Whatcom

Freezing cold, snow and damaging winds are possible from a storm that’s due to hit Sunday night and Monday morning across Whatcom County, forecasters said.
An inch or two of snowfall is possible in the lowlands around Bellingham and chilly temperatures will stick around for several days, a sharp change from what’s been a relatively mild winter.
“It’s going to start turning much colder starting Sunday, said meteorologist Gary Schneider at the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s also going to get windy — possibly damaging wind. There’s definitely a possibility of accumulating snow.”
Schneider said forecasters aren’t certain, but winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph are possible Sunday night and Monday.
Wind that strong could cause power outages, he said.
Gale force winds are expected over the Bellingham Bay and the San Juan Islands.
Daytime temperatures will hover around freezing until at least Tuesday, with overnight lows in the 20s or colder, forecasters said.
“The cold air will probably hang around for several days,” Schneider said.
Sunday’s change in the weather is part of a classic “Fraser Outflow” of northeast wind from the Fraser River Valley in British Columbia.
It’s caused worry among local plant-lovers, according to posts on the Whatcom County Gardeners page on Facebook.
“For quite a few years now we’ve had this strange stretch of sunny bright, mostly dry, and just warm enough, stretch of weather in winter,” wrote Barbara Plasket of Bellingham. “We see plants starting to leaf out in January only to get a hard freeze again. If you have anything that’s delicate you may want to gather up some leaves to protect it.”
Temperatures could be the lowest seen this winter, the weather service said in an email Monday.
