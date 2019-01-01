Here’s what’s happened with your most-read stories of 2018

Tragedy and business were among the most popular stories of the year for The Bellingham Herald online readers.
From our archives, these were the most-read stories at bellinghamherald.com in 2018:
1. “Brewery says it was ‘meant to be a silly joke.’ Social media doesn’t see it that way”
March 9: “ ‘Inappropriate’ content on a website for Melvin Brewery, which has a location in Bellingham, has ignited a social media storm and brought to light potential “inappropriate” actions by an employee. The brewery has since offered online apologies and changed the page.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
2. “Costco food court is dumping the Polish dog, but here’s what to expect on the menu”
July 5: “While many Costco customers are probably saddened by news that the wholesale warehouse plans to remove Polish hot dogs from its food court menu, the changes will offer up some healthier choices.”
3. “You thought the smoke was bad before? Here’s how bad it is now”
Aug. 20: “Wildfire smoke blanketing much of the Puget Sound region has heightened health concerns across Whatcom County and forced a ban on all outdoor burning.”
4. “Son arrested for allegedly killing his Bellingham mom, leaving her in Lake Samish”
July 30: “Matthew Downey Gregory, 29, was arrested early Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder of Frances Gregory, his 64-year-old mother.”
Gregory was found incompetent to stand trial at a Nov. 1 hearing and was sent to Eastern State Hospital, a state psychiatric facility, to receive mental health treatment, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.
5. “Bellingham preschool teacher suspected of multiple child sex offenses”
April 13: “A Bellingham preschool teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly exploiting a now 23-year-old man’s mental health issues to conceal nearly two decades of sexual abuse. Ronald Lynn Guier, 40, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, first-degree incest, second-degree rape and witness tampering.”
A jury trial is tentatively set for Jan. 14.
6. “Training on dead body ‘was neither normal nor acceptable,’ Bellingham fire chief says”
Sept. 24: “One Bellingham Fire Department veteran officer retired and another resigned after an investigation revealed a deceased patient in July was taken to Fire Station 1 to await pick up from a funeral home and several department members, including a division chief and EMS captains, practiced multiple intubations on the body, according to information provided by City of Bellingham Communications Director Vanessa Blackburn.”
In October, assistant supervising physician Dr. Emily Junck told The Bellingham Herald that training on recently deceased patients will no longer be an accepted practice for Bellingham Fire Department paramedics.
In November, family members of the deceased man filed three separate claims for damages seeking more than $15.5 million from the city of Bellingham, according to records from the Bellingham City Attorney’s office.
7. “Search resumes at Mt. Baker Ski Area for snowboarder missing since Sunday”
Jan. 22: “Search and rescue teams were searching Monday for a 24-year-old Bellingham man who is missing at the Mt. Baker Ski Area, officials said. Vitaliy Datskiy’s two friends reported him missing shortly after noon Sunday when he didn’t return to a designated meeting point near the bottom of the ski area’s Chair Three, said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.”
Datskiy’s body was recovered in May and his family held a public memorial service for “those who have had the honor and privilege of meeting (our) brother, Vitaliy.”
8. “Ferndale motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-5 near Meridian Street”
July 31: Motorcyclist Robert L. Boyles, 52, of Ferndale died in a collision with a car that was slowing for traffic on southbound Interstate 5 near Meridian Street, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
9. “Driver who authorities say caused devastating wreck may have fled earlier hit-run”
Jan. 31: “Three people were injured in a crash late Tuesday south of Sumas, including a teenage boy and a man who could face felony charges if he survives, authorities said. All three of the injured were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to a Washington State Patrol report.”
In September, Tre Joseph Cherochak, the driver, was charged with two counts of vehicular assault. His trial is tentatively scheduled Feb. 11, according to court records.
10. “More than a year after Costco relocated, here’s when the new tenants hope to open”
March 26: “It’s getting close to opening time for the three retailers moving into the former Costco building on Meridian Street. HomeGoods announced on its website a grand opening celebration for April 29, with a soft opening expected to happen sooner. Sierra Trading Post is in the process of hiring and nearly ready to stock the store while Hobby Lobby still has a ‘coming soon’ designation listed on its website.”
Comments