Bellingham family escapes early morning fire, but house suffers $400,000 damage

A family was able to evacuate its Edgemoor home uninjured early Sunday when a fire ignited in the carport and spread to the house, causing damages estimated to be more than $400,000.
The Bellingham Fire Department responded at 1:50 a.m. to 521 Linden Road for a report of a structure fire, and first units on scene found “heavy fire in the carport, with two cars on fire and burning into the corner of the house,” assistant chief Bill Hewett told The Bellingham Herald in an interview Monday.
Hewett said crews quickly set out a line and managed to knock flames down enough that units arriving later could enter the house to battle it from inside.
Firefighters had to respond to the address a second time at 8:08 a.m. Sunday when flames rekindled. Hewett said some hidden hot spots in the attic appeared, and more of the ceiling had to be pulled down to make sure it didn’t re-ignite.
Hewett said though the fire started in the carport, a cause was not included on the report, and the American Red Cross was called to help find the family shelter.
