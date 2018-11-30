His body was found off Chuckanut Drive in 1989, but never identified. Who is he?

The body of an unidentified man found in Skagit County nearly 30 years ago was exhumed Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to identify him.
In light of advancements in technology, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year renewed its efforts to identify the man known as “Bow Doe,” whose body was discovered in a remote area of Oyster Creek off Chuckanut Drive in February 1989.
The body, which was intact and basically mummified after spending at least a year in the elements, was buried in the Bow Cemetery.
The exhumed body will now be sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for DNA extraction, a new dental examination and facial reconstruction imaging, Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee said.
Because the death was a suspected suicide – and not related to a crime – the Sheriff’s Office was unable to use taxpayer dollars to exhume the body, so it had to turn to the community for help, Sheahan-Lee said.
A GoFundMe account set up by community members this summer raised the funds required to exhume the body, she said.
“I appreciate that we had people in the community who were willing to step in,” Sheahan-Lee said.
The Sheriff’s Office, Kerns Funeral Home and the Skagit County Coroner’s Office participated in the exhumation, she said.
“We’ll just see where it goes from here,” Sheahan-Lee said.
