Police investigate Mount Vernon businesses for potential prostitution

The Mount Vernon Police Department served search warrants Wednesday on two businesses suspected of promoting prostitution.
With assistance from the FBI and the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, search warrants were served at the Tulip Spa in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive and I Spa in the 1700 block of Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
The investigation into the two businesses began several weeks ago after the department received information about suspicious activity and foot traffic at both of the businesses, Lt. Greg Booth said.
The two businesses have different owners, he said.
No one has been arrested as a result of the investigation.
During Wednesday’s searches, the release states, detectives seized business records, cash and transaction receipt information. They also spoke with several employees, all of whom, Booth said, were adults.
The department has yet to speak with either of the business owners, Booth said, but plans to as the investigation continues.
“They would have some criminal culpability as well,” he said.
The city of Mount Vernon is also reviewing the case for possible business license revocation, the release states.
