Road closure for new bridge may cause headaches between Bellingham and north Whatcom

A portion of a major artery connecting Bellingham with northern parts of Whatcom County will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 20, and lasting until about Thanksgiving, according to a press release from the Whatcom County Public Works Department.
Hannegan Road will be closed for an approximate 1,000-foot stretch north of Ten Mile Road so that the Ten Mile Creek Bridge can be replaced.
During construction, a signed detour will be in place for local traffic utilizing Ten Mile Road, Noon Road and Central Road — adding about four miles to the trip.
Trucks will be detoured to the west using Axton Road, Guide Meridian and Pole Road — also adding about four miles to the trip.
The detours likely will impact traffic to and from nearby Meridian Middle School and Irene Reither Elementary.
According to the project update website, Razz Construction, Inc., will replace an existing 31-foot channel girder bridge that sits on timber caps and piles with a 64-foot span precast, pre-stressed voided slab bridge. Additional improvements will be made near the bridge, an construction is expected to be completed in late November.
The website said $950,000 for the project came from Rural Surface Transportation Program funds, while the remaining funds needed for the project will come from the road fun.
