Skagit homeless meals cut after neighbors complain of loitering, littering, vandalism

Friendship House will no longer serve breakfast and lunch to the homeless it serves at its cafeteria, citing concerns from neighboring businesses that meal service has caused an increase in disruptive behavior.
Starting Sept. 1, the Friendship House Café near the intersection of Snoqualmie Street and South Third Street will serve dinner only, said Tina Tate, the nonprofit’s executive director.
“This isn’t ideal (and) we don’t necessarily agree with it,” Tate said. “But we’re going to try this and see how it affects the immediate neighborhood and the city as a whole.”
Jim Fikkert, pastor at the Communion Church near the café, said he is a member of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association and has been communicating the concerns of businesses to Tate.
He said business owners in the neighborhood have complained to him of loitering, littering and vandalism, all of which he said have been increasing over the past couple years.
Fikkert said he doesn’t know if the damage is caused by those who use Friendship House, but he said the incidents have increased as more homeless have come to the area.
“We’re just waiting for the next bad thing to happen,” he said, adding that several businesses are suffering because people are afraid to be in the neighborhood at night.
He said he supports “100 percent” Friendship House’s temporary housing programs but has concerns about those who come only for meals, in part because the nonprofit doesn’t require them to be clean and sober to eat.
The café may have been effective in the past, but has now attracted too many homeless to the neighborhood, he said.
“We have to adjust what’s worked before,” he said. “You have to be able to manage the unintended consequences.”
None of the homeless will starve if they are only given one meal a day, he said.
Tate said the homeless will naturally come to where services are offered. In that way, she feels the increase in homelessness that is visible in the neighborhood is due to homelessness increasing countywide.
“This is something we’re doing to alleviate the pressure this neighborhood is feeling,” she said. “We feel it too.”
She said Friendship House is trying to find a new location elsewhere in the county to serve bagged lunches or possibly breakfast and lunch.
In a letter to her neighbors, Tate said the reduction in meal service is an effort to prompt conversation about how the neighborhood can work together to address the problem.
“Homelessness is not going to go away by reducing meals, oppressing them from our neighborhoods or ignoring the problems that currently exist today,” she wrote. “We understand the negative effects of homelessness and have empathy for those who have been impacted by the increased number of patrons dining at our café.”
The nonprofit is also working with county Public Health to find a location for a day center, where the homeless can get connected with other services.
Friendship House will continue to serve three meals a day to residents of its shelter.
Fikkert said his congregation started working in the neighborhood four years ago and quickly started offering food and shelter to the existing homeless population.
But within a couple years, he said his church had to curb offerings because too many people were asking for help.
Fikkert said his church currently partners with Family Promise of Skagit Valley to temporarily house poor families and help them learn to support themselves.
He and the businesses he is representing didn’t ask for any specific changes to Friendship House’s services, he said. The idea to stop breakfast and lunch came from the nonprofit.
As a pastor, he said it’s his job to stand up for the powerless. When he moved into the neighborhood, he expected that would be the homeless.
Now, Fikkert said, it’s businesses.
