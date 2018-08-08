Here’s what’s causing the smoke south of Bellingham Wednesday morning

Multiple Whatcom County fire crews are battling a structure fire that is visible from Interstate 5 near the Samish Way exit and parts of south Bellingham.
The fire was initially toned at 5:34 a.m., according to Pulse Point.
According to emergency broadcast traffic, the fire was at a house that is located behind the South Whatcom Fire Authority Station 28 at 5070 Samish Way. The house is located between Stony Brook Lane and Old Samish Way.
Water supply seemed to be an issue in fighting the fire, according to emergency broadcast traffic.
This story will be updated.
Comments