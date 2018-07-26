Looking for the shingles vaccine in Whatcom County? You might have to wait a bit.

The latest shingles vaccination approved by the CDC is in short supply throughout most of the nation, including Washington, according to a release from Washington State University’s Elon S. Floyd College of Medicine.

The new vaccine, Shingrix, is offered at multiple pharmacies in the area, but since its release in February, Shingrix became a high-demand vaccine across the nation, leading to the lack of inventory that, for many pharmacies, started in the middle of May.

A voice message on the immunization line at Hoagland Pharmacy said the Bellingham pharmacy has a waitlist for the new shingles vaccine, but added that it has enough of the vaccine to accommodate those looking to be immunized.

Shingles, which the CDC says affects about 1 million people a year, is caused by a viral infection that can cause nerve pain for years after the rash disappears. It develops from the same virus as chicken pox, so anyone who has had chicken pox in their lifetime could get shingles.

According to the CDC, about one in three people in the United States develop shingles, and it most often affects older adults. Doctors recommend that people get the new vaccine starting at 50 years old, even if they have already received the old vaccine.





Many pharmacies rely on shipments from the vaccine’s manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline. According to the CDC, the manufacturer has increased its supply for the year and aims to meet the demand, but shortages will likely continue until the end of the year.

The shortage is actually a good sign, according to internist Saima Ahmad the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

“It shows that the public is better informed about the risks of developing shingles and that this new vaccine offers a high rate of protection,” she said in the WSU release.

Shingrix is 90 percent effective in adults 50 and older, while the old vaccine, Zostavax, is about 50 percent effective, the CDC states.

Shingles affects one in three adults in their lifetime, according to the CDC. By recommending that healthy adults start receiving the new vaccine at age 50 — a decade earlier than what was recommended for the previous vaccine Zostavax — it’s hoped those statistics will drop significantly, said Ahmad.

“Preventing shingles and its complications would represent a big advance in public health,” she said.