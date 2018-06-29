Crews respond to fire aboard Alaska ferry at Bellingham Ferry Terminal

Bellingham Fire crews are responding to the Bellingham Ferry Terminal Friday morning for a report of a fire on the ferry. According to a tweet from Bellingham Fire Department, units are assisting the Alaska Ferry system with a small fire about the Columbia.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The Initial emergency scanner traffic call went out at 8:15 a.m.
At 8:16 a.m., emergency scanner traffic said there was a fire in the bow thruster room of the ferry and crews were investigating.
At 8:19 a.m. emergency scanner traffic reported that people were being evacuated from the ferry, and a call two minutes later said it was unclear if the ferry terminal also was being evacuated.
The State of Alaska Marine Highway Ferry System offers year-round ferry service from Bellingham to the Inside Passage communities and Haines, Alaska, according to the Viking Travel, Inc., website. According to the ferry schedule, the Columbia was scheduled to arrive from Ketchikan, Alaska at 8 a.m. It will depart for a return trip a 6 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
