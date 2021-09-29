CDC continues to see high COVID-19 transmission level in Whatcom County, state

Whatcom County saw 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 additional probable cases reported on the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID Data Dashboard Tuesday, Sept. 28. Total deaths during the pandemic remained at 134.

There have now been 13,466 confirmed cases in Whatcom and 1,017 probable cases during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

Other Whatcom County COVID data shows:

▪ St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported Wednesday, Sept. 29, that it was treating 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, down three from 24 on Tuesday.

▪ The state Tuesday reported 709 hospitalizations in Whatcom County during the pandemic, up eight from the last report.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ The state has stopped updating the number of completed tests until Oct. 31 as it works “to increase its capacity to process the increased testing data volume received in the last few months.”

▪ The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker on Wednesday continued to list the level of transmission in Whatcom County as “High” (the highest of four classifications). All 39 counties in Washington state are listed in the “High” category.