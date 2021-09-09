Whatcom County sees another COVID-related death, 10 hospitalizations reported Wednesday

Whatcom County’s smallest reported increase in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a month on Wednesday was tempered by news that the county saw another COVID-related death and 10 additional hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

COVID-related symptoms have now been linked to 632 hospitalizations and 122 deaths in the county during the 18-month pandemic, according to the latest data on the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The death that was reported Wednesday was for a person who first tested positive for COVID on Aug. 26 — the 11th epidemiological death recorded in August — according to the state dashboard. It is the highest monthly death total the county has seen since it had 20 in January and comes after there were three epidemiological deaths in July.

Data analysis by The Bellingham Herald shows that 0.5% of Whatcom County’s 2,204 total cases (confirmed and probable cases combined) during August resulted in death. That is still lower than Whatcom’s 0.9% death rate for the entire pandemic, reported by the state, which is lower than the statewide average of 1.2%.

No other information about the person whose death was reported Wednesday, such as their age, gender, vaccination status or hometown, was included with Wednesday’s data.

Whatcom’s COVID-related hospitalizations, meanwhile, included eight people that first tested positive for the disease on Monday, Sept. 6, according to the state’s epidemiological curves.

Though that data is incomplete and could change as more information becomes available, it potentially represents a single-day record high for the county during the pandemic. The previous high epidemiologically was seven, which Whatcom has seen three times during the pandemic, most recently on May 31.

The county’s weekly hospitalization rate, which is based on the number of COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents from the most recently completed data (Aug. 23-29), stands at 11.4, the state reported, which was unchanged from the day before but higher than 7.02 a week earlier (Aug. 16-22).

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating 37 patients with COVID-related symptoms on Thursday— up three from the last report but two fewer than the pandemic-high of 39 treated Aug. 30. The hospital reported that during the first six days of September approximately 12.6% of its COVID-related patients were vaccinated.

The latest report on the state dashboard also shows Whatcom County has:

▪ 12,212 confirmed cases during the pandemic — up 40 cases from the last report. That is the smallest reported increase Whatcom County has seen since eight new confirmed cases were reported Aug. 10. In the 28 days since then, Whatcom County averaged having 70 cases per day reported, including weekends and holidays when the state does not release new reports.

▪ An additional 832 probable COVID cases during the pandemic — up nine from the last report — resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

▪ A 14-day infection rate of 537.28 cases per 100,000 residents for the most recently completed epidemiological case data from Aug. 17-30 — up from the county’s previous pandemic record-high of 535.96 in the last report (Aug. 16-29).

▪ 323,506 tests (molecular and antigen combined) performed during the pandemic — up 1,126 from the last report.

▪ 248,947 vaccinations administered during the pandemic — up 1,178 from the last report. The state reports 64.2% of Whatcom County’s total population has initiated vaccination and 58.5% has completed it.

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker Thursday listed Whatcom’s level of transmission as “High” — the highest of four categories. All 39 counties in Washington state were listed in the “High” transmission category, and 95.2% of all counties nationwide were “High.”

Whatcom’s COVID variant update

The most active variant in Whatcom County continues to be the delta variant, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s latest SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing and Variants in Washington State report released Wednesday. Of the 221 new confirmed variant cases included in the report for Whatcom, 93.7% (207 cases) were the delta variant.

That follows the latest data report from the Whatcom County Health Department, which reported approximately 98% of all cases that were sequenced for the presence of COVID variants showed the delta variant.

Since the delta variant was reported in Whatcom County in the July 6 report by the state, there have been 539 confirmed delta cases in the county according to the state. That represents 69.6% of the 774 total variant cases reported since then and 20.0% of the 2,689 total confirmed cases reported since then.

Whatcom County also saw nine new cases of the alpha or U.K. variant (478 total), two new cases of the beta or South Africa variant (six total) and three new cases of the gamma or Brazil variant (253 total) included in the state’s latest report.

Whatcom County has at least one case of nine of the 10 variants currently being tracked in Washington state, but beyond the alpha, delta and gamma variants, Whatcom has seen fewer than 50 cases of every other variant. A total of 1,336 variants have been reported in Whatcom County, which represents 23.3% of the 5,738 confirmed cases in the county since the first variant was reported Feb. 23.

Statewide, the report said that 22.2% of all confirmed molecular COVID-19 cases were sequenced during the month of July and 41,299 specimens (7.9%) have been sequenced since January.

Statewide, the Department of Health found there have been 2,260 vaccine “breakthrough” cases involving the delta variant, which represents 29% of the 8,556 confirmed delta variant cases in the state.

School districts report cases

The Bellingham Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported three additional cases and two new incidents among its staff and students on Wednesday. The district has now had seven incidents resulting in 11 cases so far this school year.

The most recent cases were reported the week of Aug. 30 and include:

▪ One new case at Birchwood Elementary School. One case was previously reported at the school as part of the incident.

▪ One case at Fairihaven Middle School.

▪ One case at Bellingham High School.

The district reports close contacts have been notified in all three incidents.

The Mount Baker School District’s COVID-19 dashboard reported its first three incidents of the school year involving a total of six cases on Wednesday:

▪ One case at Harmony Elementary reported Sept. 7. All affected individuals and close contacts have been quarantined.

▪ Four cases at Acme Elementary reported Sept. 4. All affected individuals and close contacts have been quarantined.

▪ One case at Mount Baker Junior High reported Sept. 7. The affected individual has been quarantined.

COVID dashboards for the Blaine and Lynden school districts have not reported any new cases this school year, while COVID case information could not be found on the websites for the Ferndale, Meridian or Nooksack Valley school districts.