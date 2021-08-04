Whatcom sees largest COVID increase since February, delta variant cases more than triple

Whatcom County had its largest reported increase in COVID-19 cases since the last week of February, as the number of confirmed delta variant cases in the county climbed by 227% last week, according to data released by the Washington State Department of Health.

Whatcom’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 70, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, Aug. 3 — the largest reported single-day increase the county has seen since 94 were reported Feb. 22.

The state said a “backlog” of cases between July 30 and Aug. 1 was responsible for approximately 4,000 new cases reported across the state.

Indeed, according to The Bellingham Herald’s analysis of the state’s epidemiolgic curves, Whatcom County had 51 of the 70 new cases reported Tuesday first diagnosed during that “backlog” time frame. But analysis of epidemiologic data also show’s Whatcom daily caseload has more than doubled from single digits and low teens in early July into the 20s and low 30s in the latter part of July.

More concerning was the increase in delta variant cases in the Department of Health’s SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing and Variants in Washington State report released Wednesday, Aug. 4. It showed that the number of confirmed delta variant cases within Whatcom rose from 11 last week to 36 in this week’s report.

“The number of new COVID cases and the new detections of the Delta variant are more evidence of what we were already seeing: the start of a new COVID surge,” Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Scarlet Tang told The Bellingham Herald in an email. “If you’re eligible for the vaccine, please get vaccinated and protect yourself and your loved ones from a largely preventable disease. And if you’re already vaccinated, please help someone you know to get the vaccine.”

Whatcom’s first delta variant case was reported July 6. Since then the county has seen 495 total COVID cases, meaning the delta variant is accounting for at least 7.3% of all cases within the county, according to analysis by The Herald.

The 25 new delta variant cases represented almost all of Whatcom’s 29 total new variants reported from last week, as the county saw only three new alpha variant cases and one new gamma variant case.

“Higher vaccination rates across the state are needed to protect our communities,” Washington State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a state release about the increases Tuesday. “If there was ever a time to get vaccinated, it is now in the race against this variant.”

The state reports 70.1% of all eligible Whatcom County residents (those 12 and over) have initiated vaccination, while 64.2% have completed it.

“It’s great that we’ve gotten 7 out of 10 eligible Whatcom County residents vaccinated, but there’s a flip side to this coin: about 59,000 eligible residents are still unvaccinated,” the health department said its COVID-19 Vaccine Update on Tuesday.

Last week, the Whatcom County Health Department advised all residents, even those who have been vaccinated, to wear a mask in public while indoors. Tang said the recent increases in overall and delta variant case increases haven’t changed that recommendation.

“While we were all hoping that we wouldn’t have to wear masks anymore, we know that masks are another effective layer of protection against the coronavirus,” Tang wrote. “We continue to advise everyone to wear a mask in public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor gatherings, even if you’re vaccinated.”

Overall, the state reports Whatcom County has had 9,978 confirmed cases, 512 hospitalizations and 109 deaths during the pandemic. An additional 475 probable cases — an increase of 13 over Monday’s report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

The total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic climbed by six from Monday, but St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating eight COVID patients Wednesday — down two from Tuesday’s report. According to the epidemiologic curves, Whatcom has had 16 COVID-related hospitalizations since July 26.

Bellingham requiring masks

The city of Bellingham announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening that it will begin requiring face coverings for all visitors and employees in public spaces of city facilities.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases — specifically Delta variant cases — in our community and across the country,” the post read. “Because of the rise in cases, and in line with CDC and Washington State Department of Health and Whatcom County Health guidance, the City of Bellingham has updated requirements for masks for employees and visitors to City of Bellingham facilities.”