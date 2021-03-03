Whatcom sees 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, significant drop in test positivity rate

Twenty new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whatcom County were reported on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday, March 2, but no related deaths were reported.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 6,666 confirmed cases and 83 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 1, meaning 1.2% of all COVID cases in Whatcom County have been linked to a death.

An additional 150 probable cases — an increase of two from Monday’s report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

The 20 new cases reported Tuesday mean Whatcom County has had 3,197 cases — or 48.0% of its pandemic total — reported during the first 61 days of 2021 (an average of 52.4 cases per day). The county’s daily average of newly reported cases the past week decreased to 30.1 per day.

The state Department of Health data Tuesday showed Whatcom County has had 315 hospitalizations during the pandemic, which is an increase of three from Monday’s report.

The state also reported that a total of 182,062 molecular tests have been administered in Whatcom County during the pandemic — an increase of 4,220 tests from Monday’s report — meaning 3.66% of all reported tests in the county during the pandemic have come back positive. The state cautioned that negative test results from Nov. 21-30 remain incomplete.

That large increase in testing data Tuesday comes one day after the state reported 2,661 tests on Monday, as the state made significant updates to testing data from the past few months, according to the dashboard’s testing tab. The updates mean than that Whatcom’s total reported number of tests during the pandemic grew by 3.9% in just two days and its test positivity rate dropped significantly from 3.77% following Saturday’s data release (data is not released on Sundays).

Monday’s vaccination report said that as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Whatcom County had administered 36,700 vaccinations — an increase of 4,413 vaccinations (an increase of 12.02%) from Friday’s report. An average of 552 Whatcom County residents per day received a vaccination dose from Feb. 21-27, up from the 501 seven-day average on Friday. Vaccination data is released Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The state estimates that 13.75% of the county (or 30,969 residents) has received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7.14% of the county (or 16,083 residents) is fully vaccinated. The number of vaccines given and people vaccinated may not match, according to the dashboard, because people may be vaccinated in counties other than where they live.

According to an analysis of Monday’s data by The Herald, Whatcom residents have received approximately 2.81% of the 1,676,787 total vaccine doses given in the state — up from 2.78% in Friday’s report. But the county has administered only 2.19% of the state’s total — up from 2.15% in Friday’s report — and has administered the 12th-most doses in the state. For comparison, Whatcom County represents 3.0% of the state’s total population and is the state’s ninth-largest county, according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, which is licensed and staffed for 241 beds, reported to The Herald on Wednesday morning it was treating five patients for COVID-19, a decrease of four from Tuesday’s report.

Western Washington University’s most recent on-campus student COVID testing data show Tuesday that since Sept. 15 WWU has completed 23,674 tests and 75 students have tested positive — an increase of one from Monday’s report. The college has seen 37 new cases since the school resumed testing following the winter break after seeing 38 cases during the fall quarter.

The Nooksack Indian Tribe announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that it has seen one more confirmed cases within its community, bringing the pandemic total to 62. Seven cases are active, one case is listed as unrecovered while 54 have recovered, according to the post. So far, the Nooksack health team has conducted 2,897 tests during the pandemic, with results for 10 pending. Nooksack instituted a Shelter in Place Order on Jan. 6, mandating that all residents stay in their homes except for essential reasons and restricted them from gathering with people outside their households until further notice.

The Lummi Tribal Health Center reported in a Facebook post Tuesday that it had four new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Lummi community during the pandemic to 462. The Lummi health department reported it has 18 active cases and no current hospitalizations. During the pandemic, 12 community members have been hospitalized, three have died and the health center has conducted 4,659 tests. Positive tests for the last two weeks are at 17.67%. The Lummi Indian Business Council’s Phase 1 Shelter in Place Order is in place until March 9.

Whatcom’s risk assessment

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard was last updated Tuesday evening for data as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. With a shift to “Healthy Washington” goals to resume business activities, the state is more specific on reporting dates for some metrics. The dashboard does not update on the weekends.

Whatcom County was missing the marks on two key metrics:

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents Feb. 7-20 with a rate of 232.6 — a decrease from 235.2 reported Monday. Whatcom County has the ninth-highest infection rate in the state according to Tuesday’s data.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 molecular testing rate per 100,000 people Feb. 6-12 of 324.8. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 252.1, and Whatcom’s average was a decrease from the 328.5 reported Monday.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 2.0% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 Feb. 6-12 with a rate of 4.5% — a decrease from the 4.9% reported Monday and the 23rd-highest rate in the state.

The latest Healthcare System Readiness risk assessment dashboard, updated Tuesday evening for data through Monday, shows for the North region, which combines Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, San Juan and Island counties:

▪ Occupied beds: 978 of the region’s 1,280 adult hospital beds (76.4%) were occupied, making the state’s goal of 80% or less but a decrease of 27 occupied beds from data Monday.

▪ COVID occupied beds: 40 of the region’s 1,280 adult hospital beds (3.1%) were occupied by COVID patients, making the state’s goal of 10% or less and an increase of one occupied bed from data Monday.

▪ Occupied ICU beds: 98 of the region’s 146 adult ICU beds (67.1%) were occupied. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it’s an increase of three beds in use from data Monday.

▪ COVID occupied ICU beds: 18 of the region’s 146 adult ICU beds (12.3%) were occupied by COVID patients. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it was a decrease of two occupied beds from data Monday.

COVID help

Telecare, which offers recovery-centered programs and solutions for customers and communities, announced that is opening a helpline for individuals who need support due to COVID-19.

The North Sound Washington Listens support line will provide non-clinical, psycho-education-based support for those with elevated stress due to the pandemic, according to an email to The Bellingham Herald.

The support line can be reached at 833-681-0211, and more information can be found online at telecarecorp.com/north-sound-wa-listens.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Wednesday morning:

▪ The U.S. has more than 28.7 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and more than 517,000 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 114.8 million reported cases and 2.5 million deaths.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Tuesday afternoon:

▪ 322,487 confirmed cases, an increase of 606 from reported cases on Monday.

▪ 18,954 probable cases, an increase of 127 from Monday’s data.

▪ 19,433 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 61 from data Monday.

▪ 5,301,508 total molecular tests, an increase of 21,178 from Monday’s data.

▪ 4,988 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, an increase of 19 from Monday. That means 1.5% of all Washington residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have died.

According to the state’s latest vaccination report, which is updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

▪ 1,676,787 vaccinations had been given as of Sunday, Feb. 27, according to the report, an increase of 176,302 from the previous report.

▪ The state has averaged administering 37,481 doses of vaccines the past seven days — more than 80% of the Department of Health’s stated daily goal of 45,000, and an increase from the average 26,982 reported Friday.

▪ The state estimated that 14.32% of the state’s residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7.81% percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

▪ 1,917,810 doses have been delivered to Washington state providers (an increase of 218,760 from Friday’s report) and 179,010 doses have been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care program (a decrease of 1,170 from Friday’s report).

▪ Of the 2,096,820 doses delivered, 79.97% have been given, according to Monday’s report.

Washington state actions

In the “Healthy Washington” plan introduced by Gov. Jay Inslee Jan. 5, business resumption is tied to targets by health system regions.

All regions began in Phase 1 on Jan. 11, and the North region, which includes Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Skagit counties moved to Phase 2 Feb. 14, along with the East, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions. On Thursday, Inslee said the state would stay in Phase 2, with no areas slipping back to Phase 1. But new metrics for Phase 3 and what activities will be allowed in that phase have not yet been released by Inslee.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

On Feb. 24 Inslee paused all movement in the Roadmap to Recovery, and all regions will remain in Phase 2 for the time being. Phase change metrics will not be updated for the time being.

Phase 2 allows for live entertainment with ticketed groups of up to 10 people and very limited fitness activities such as appointment-based training in gyms.

Phase 2 also allows restaurants and indoor fitness centers to open indoors at 25% capacity and allows for sports competitions to resume with limited spectators, and wedding, and funeral ceremonies can increase capacities.