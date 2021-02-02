After a record month, Whatcom begins February with a death and 90 new COVID-19 cases

Whatcom County started February off with one coronavirus-related death and 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Washington State Department of Health’s dashboard on Monday, Feb. 1. That news came on the heels of the county nearly doubling its monthly record for number of reported cases in January.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 5,610 confirmed cases and 65 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, meaning 1.2% of all COVID cases in Whatcom County have been linked to a death.

Thirty-one additional probable cases — an increase of five from Saturday’s report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

The COVID-related death reported Monday is Whatcom’s 10th reported so far in 2021. According to the state’s epidemiologic curves, the person first tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18. No other information, such as gender or age, were reported.

The 90 new cases reported Monday represent two days, as the state no longer reports data on Sundays. Whatcom County has now had 2,141 cases — or 38.2% of its pandemic total — reported in 2021, and it has averaged 54.1 reported cases per day the past week.

The state Department of Health data Monday also showed Whatcom County has had 272 hospitalizations during the pandemic, an increase of two from Saturday’s report.

The state reported that a total of 151,160 molecular tests have been administered in Whatcom County during the pandemic — an increase of 2,709 tests from Saturday’s report — meaning 3.7% of all reported tests during the pandemic have come back positive. The state cautioned that negative test results from Nov. 21-30 are incomplete.

Monday’s vaccination report said that as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Whatcom County had administered 15,764 vaccinations — an increase of 1,583 vaccinations from Friday’s report, which was through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. An average of 488.86 Whatcom County residents per day received a vaccination dose from Jan. 24-30, down from the 684.43 seven-day average on Friday. Vaccination data is released Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The state estimates that 7.03% of the county (or approximately 15,839 residents) have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1.66% of the county (or approximately 3,740 residents) are fully vaccinated. The number of vaccines given and people vaccinated may not match, according to the dashboard, because people may be vaccinated in counties other than where they live.

According to the data released Friday, Whatcom residents have received approximately 2.2% of the 728,636 total vaccine doses administered in the state — down from 2.3% in Friday’s report. For comparison, Whatcom County represents 3.0% of the state’s total population, according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates.

Whatcom County Health will hold a virtual town hall concerning vaccine updates at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, the organization announced on Facebook. Any questions should be submitted to the questionnaire form by Wednesday, Feb. 3.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, which is licensed and staffed for 241 beds, reported to The Herald on Monday it was treating 27 patients for COVID-19, an increase of one from Saturday’s report. St. Joseph has banned visitors at the medical center until further notice while COVID-19 remains a public health threat.

Western Washington University’s most recent on-campus student COVID testing data show Tuesday that since Sept. 15 WWU has tested 18,924 students, 71 of whom had positive tests — unchanged from Friday’s report. The college has seen 33 new cases since the school resumed testing following the winter break after seeing 38 cases during the fall quarter.

The Lummi Tribal Health Center reported in a Facebook post Monday that it had 26 new confirmed cases since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Lummi community during the pandemic to 299. The Lummi health department reported it has 57 active cases and two current hospitalizations. During the pandemic, 12 community members have been hospitalized, two have died and the health center has conducted 3,944 tests. Positive tests for the last two weeks are at 20.77%. The Lummi Indian Business Council’s Phase 1 Shelter in Place Order is in place until Feb. 23.

Monthly update

After exceeding 1,000 cases in a month for the first time December, Whatcom County surpassed 2,000 new confirmed cases in January. With 2,051 new cases reported in January, nearly one in every 100 residents in the county (0.9%) tested positive for the coronavirus during the month.

Whatcom County averaged 66.16 new cases per day reported during the month of January — 89% higher than the previous daily average high of 34.94 set in December.

The county’s case total climbed 59.1% in January, as its reported cases increased from 3,469 on Dec. 31 to 5,520 reported Saturday (the state no longer releases data on Sundays).

During the month of January, Whatcom County’s daily number of reported cases reached triple figures eight times. The highest number of cases reported in a single day in 2020 was 84 on Dec. 21.

The county’s number of reported COVID-related deaths also climbed by nine in January, though the state’s epidemiological curves show only five of those represent people who first tested positive for the coronavirus in 2021.

Weekly case watch

While the monthly case total was not good news, Whatcom did see some positive results last week, as the number of reported cases in the county last week dropped by more than a third compared to the week before.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 334 new cases last week in Whatcom County between Jan. 24 and 30, as the county’s pandemic total climbed from 5,186 to 5,520 (a 6.4% growth).

The 334 cases were 37.3% fewer than the 533 cases reported a week earlier and its lowest weekly total so far in 2021, but last week’s total still marked the 12th straight week Whatcom has surpassed 100 cases in a week and the 13th week during the pandemic that the county’s case total has reached triple figures in a week.

The state reported a total of 6,686 molecular tests between Jan. 24 and 30, meaning Whatcom’s test positivity was estimated at 5.0% last week — an improvement from the 9.0% of the week before.

Lynden schools see cases

The Lynden School District’s COVID-19 dashboard showed three new cases in two incidents when it was updated Monday.

Two new cases were reported at Bernice Vossbeck Elementary School the week of Jan. 25-29, bringing the total number of cases reported at the school to seven. The two new cases reported last week required that certain individuals return to remote learning with an expected return date of Feb. 10.

One other case was reported at Lynden Middle School the week of Jan. 25-29, but it did not require anyone else to return to remote learning, according to the dashboard.

Overall, the district’s dashboard reports there have been 30 cases spread across 20 incidents since Lynden students began returning to classes last fall.

Whatcom’s risk assessment

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard was last updated Monday evening for data as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. With a shift to “Healthy Washington” goals to resume business activities, the state is more specific on reporting dates for some metrics. The dashboard does not update on the weekends.

Whatcom County was missing the marks on two key metrics:

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents Jan. 9-22 with a rate of 449.6 — a decrease from 488.2 reported Friday.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 molecular testing rate per 100,000 people Jan. 8-14 of 447.8. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 306.1, but Whatcom’s average was an increase from the 432.1 reported Friday.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 2.0% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 Jan. 8-14 with a rate of 8.1% — a decrease from the 9.3% reported Friday.

The latest Healthcare System Readiness risk assessment dashboard, updated Monday evening for data through Sunday, shows for the North region, which combines Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, San Juan and Island counties:

▪ Occupied beds: 998 of the region’s 1,231 adult hospital beds (81.1%) were occupied, missing the state’s goal of 80% or less and a decrease of 109 occupied beds from data Friday.

▪ COVID occupied beds: 95 of the region’s 1,231 adult hospital beds (7.7%) were occupied by COVID patients, making the state’s goal of 10% or less and a decrease of seven occupied beds from data Friday.

▪ Occupied ICU beds: 97 of the region’s 136 adult ICU beds (71.3%) were occupied. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it was a decrease of two beds being used from data Friday.

▪ COVID occupied ICU beds: 27 of the region’s 136 adult ICU beds (19.9%) were occupied by COVID patients. The state does not have a goal for this metric, but it was an increase of three beds being used from data Friday.

Lummi vaccine update

Chairman Lawrence Solomon announced in a letter posted to Facebook that the Lummi Indian Business Council Saturday, Jan. 29, approved modifications to the phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations within the community.

“Our Public Health Team has been working hard to make sure vaccines are distributed as we receive them,” Solomon wrote. “They have been able to complete vaccinations for the groups within the first two phases and made significant progress on the third phase of our approved plan. We are pleased to see our community members coming forward as the opportunity arises to get vaccinated.”

To help speed getting vaccine doses to its community, the Lummi purchased a freezer capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine at the ultra-cold temperatures it requires, Solomon reported, and Lummi is now expecting up to 1,000 doses to be delivered weekly.

The council has approved prioritizing vaccines for Lummi community educators among the next round, Solomon wrote, along with continuing to offer the vaccine to community members 50 and older.

“We look forward to when all our members are vaccinated,” Solomon wrote. “The outlook is encouraging, with increased production of vaccines and our capacity to store and dispense them as received.”

As of Monday, the tribe reported 772 first doses have been provided to Lummi community members and 330 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning approximately 10% of the entire community has received its first dose. The tribe also reported that 92% of all vaccines have gone to tribal members, with 62 going to non-tribal frontline workers.

The Lummi Nation also announced in a Facebook post Monday that it will begin opening Lummi Nation School on a hybrid schedule beginning Monday, Feb. 8.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Monday morning:

▪ The U.S. has more than 26.32 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and more than 443,774 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 103.53 million reported cases and 2.24 million deaths.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Monday evening:

▪ 299,098 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,585 from reported cases on Saturday.

▪ 14,237 probable cases, an increase of 153 from Saturday’s data.

▪ 17,812 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 106 from data Saturday.

▪ 4,597,590 total molecular tests, an increase of 49,351 from Saturday’s data.

▪ 4,318 deaths related to COVID-19, and increase of 33 deaths from Friday’s data. Deaths are not reported on the weekend.

According to Monday vaccination report, 728,636 vaccinations had been given by Saturday, an increase of 112,047 from Friday’s report. The state has averaged administering 28,115 doses of vaccines the past seven days — almost two-thirds of the Department of Health’s stated goal of 45,000. The state estimates that 7.88% of the state’s residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1.73% percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccination data is updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to Monday’s vaccination report, 896,850 doses have been delivered to Washington state providers (an increase of 43,525 from Friday’s report) and 132,600 doses have been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care program (an increase of 1,950 from Friday’s report), and of the total 1,029,450 doses delivered, 70.78% have been given.

Washington state actions





In the “Healthy Washington” plan introduced by Gov. Jay Inslee Jan. 5, business resumption is tied to targets by health system regions. Whatcom is tied to Skagit, San Juan and Island counties in the plan.

The state will run analyses every other Friday to determine whether regions will move backward or forward in phases the following Monday, officials said.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

All regions began in Phase 1 on Jan. 11, and the Puget Sound and West Region will move to Phase 2 Monday, Feb. 1. It allows live entertainment with ticketed groups of up to 10 people and very limited fitness activities such as appointment-based training in gyms.

Phase 2 allows restaurants and indoor fitness centers to open indoors at 25% capacity and allows for sports competitions to resume with limited spectators, and wedding, and funeral ceremonies can increase capacities.

Whatcom County is in the North Region, along with Skagit, San Juan and Island counties, and remains in Phase 1.