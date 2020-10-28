Here’s why Whatcom’s COVID infections are trending downward

Whatcom County officials are preparing for the eventual release and distribution of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, even as the area’s biggest outbreak has eased and new COVID-19 case numbers have fallen locally.

Health Director Erika Lautenbach told the Whatcom County Council on Tuesday, Oct. 27, that details about vaccine planning will be available in about two weeks.

“A lot of this is ‘reading the tea leaves’ until we have more certainty,” Lautenbach said.

Lautenbach told the Bellingham City Council on Monday night, Oct. 26, that more than 90% of local residents have been following pandemic guidelines that recommend wearing a mask or face covering indoors and maintaining social distancing.

Largely because of that awareness and caution, Lautenbach said the county’s COVID-19 case numbers are trending lower.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our cases have not reflected some of the national trends that have been concerning,” Lautenbach said.

“We really credit that to people being very diligent when they are out and about,” she said.

She said Whatcom County businesses deserve much of the credit for mask compliance because most are requiring employees and shoppers to follow pandemic-related health and safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, Lautenbach said new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are being reported mostly among family members and social contacts.

Most new cases are being reported among those age 40 and younger, she said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Highland outbreak

A deadly outbreak of COVID-19 has run its course at a Bellingham skilled nursing facility, Lautenbach said Tuesday.

Lautenbach told the County Council that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in two weeks at Highland Health and Rehabilitation.

“Highland, we believe, there is a handle on that and we are grateful for it,” Lautenbach said.

An outbreak began in the Samish neighborhood facility in September, eventually spreading to 95% of patients and one-third of its staff.

A total of 56 people were infected and 10 died, according to Bellingham Herald reporting and the most recent data available from the Health Department.