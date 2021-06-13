These are the leadership changes at this well-known Bellingham business

The McKenzie Building apartments in Fairhaven is one of several projects Dawson Construction is working on. The company recently announced leadership changes, including owner Pete Dawson stepping away from being president to focus on the overall direction of the company as CEO. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

One of Bellingham’s largest construction companies is changing leadership.

Dawson Construction announced in a news release that Pete Dawson is transitioning from president to CEO, while promoting three employees into higher leadership positions. Kendall Nielsen will now be president of the company while Jeremy Carroll and Ryan Binning will take on new vice president duties.

Pete Dawson is stepping down as president of Dawson Construction after serving as president and CEO since taking ownership in 1997 from his father Jack Dawson. He’ll remain CEO. Dawson Construction Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The leadership changes won’t have significant changes to how Dawson Construction currently operates, according to the company.

Pete Dawson has been the president and CEO of Dawson Construction since taking over ownership from his father, Jack Dawson, in 1997. Shifting to an entirely CEO position will allow him to focus on the company’s overall strategy and direction.

Nielsen joined Dawson in 2017 and was vice president of the Alaska division before becoming president of the company. Carroll moves from vice president of Washington to vice president of Alaska while Binning moves from director of business operations to vice president of Washington.

Dawson was started in 1967 and does general contracting work in Alaska and Washington. The company has done several large projects in Bellingham over the decades, including building several buildings at Western Washington University, including the Wade King Recreation building. The company also remodeled Bellingham High School, Whatcom Middle School and the Inn at Lynden.

The company generally has between 50 and 100 full-time employees, based on projects. It is currently hiring, with available positions listed at dawson.com/careers.