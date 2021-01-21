Western Washington University contractor to lay off 183 campus workers

With Western Washington University offering mostly online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, a major contractor announced it is reducing staff.

Aramark, which handles the dining services at the university, submitted paperwork to the state announcing it is laying off 183 people. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification stated that the layoffs would start March 15 and that the state’s WorkSource center will begin outreach to the impacted employees.

An email statement from Chris Collom, who represents the company’s communications department, stated the pandemic was a factor in the layoffs.

“Unfortunately, like other companies and industries across the economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to make some very difficult decisions. Due to a reduction of in-person instruction and on campus residents we had no choice but to modify staffing levels,” according to the statement. “We expect these actions to be temporary and look forward to returning to regular operations when campus life is back to full capacity.”

Earlier this month Western announced that its spring and summer quarter classes will mostly be done remotely in 2021.

The university was recently considering long-term options for its dining services, but in November Western decided to extend its contract with Aramark through September 2023. According to a news release from the university, the contract was set to expire this September.

“Our ability to negotiate a strong new dining contract, or to invest the $1-$1.5 million necessary to convert to self-operations, has been severely impacted,” according to the news release, which came from Melynda Huskey, WWU Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services. “We stay committed to an open, participative process for making the long-term decision on dining services. At the same time, delaying that decision ensures that is made in a more favorable business and work environment for the university.”