New cafe in Fairhaven focuses on fresh-baked breakfast items, comfortable atmosphere

The owners of a new Fairhaven cafe have created a comfortable place to hang out while serving up fresh baked goods throughout the day.

Cafe Blue opened on Sept. 29 at 1319 11th St., in the former Rustic Coffee & Wine Bar space. It is operated by the married couple Lily Lovell and Kyle Hooper.

Lovell worked at Rustic when she learned there was an opportunity to take over the space. Lovell and Hooper wanted to make it their own cafe, so they spent seven weeks remodeling the space. The remodel includes new furniture, tiles and a brighter interior.

“With every design decision, we wanted to be thoughtful about what the community would want,” Lovell said.

Hooper handles much of the baking, which is done each morning. The menu has a French breakfast focus.

While having just opened, the cafe is already gaining a loyal clientele. Bellingham resident Greg Macdonald said he likes the remodel and the new menu, but it’s more than that.

“It’s the people here that really make the difference,” Macdonald said. “That’s why I stay.”

As for the name, Lovell said Cafe Blue started out as a placeholder while they were remodeling, and it grew on them.

The cafe is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week, closed on Thursday. For further details about Cafe Blue, visit the company’s Instagram account.