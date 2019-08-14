Alaska Airlines continues to add flights out of Everett. This new flight heads east

Alaska Airlines’ swanky new lounge opens at Sea-Tac Alaska Airlines has dedicated $50 million for new and upgraded lounges, including at its Sea-Tac North Satellite terminal. The lounge, at more than 15,000 square feet, is three times larger on average than any other lounge for the airline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alaska Airlines has dedicated $50 million for new and upgraded lounges, including at its Sea-Tac North Satellite terminal. The lounge, at more than 15,000 square feet, is three times larger on average than any other lounge for the airline.

Continuing to add to its destinations out of Paine Field, Alaska Airlines announced it will begin daily nonstop service to Spokane on Nov. 4.

In a news release, Alaska Airlines said establishing a flight to Eastern Washington out of Everett was a common request.

“We believe this route will be very popular, easily connecting family and friends, workers and businesses between two dynamic regions of the state,” said David Besse, manager of network planning for the airline.

The first flight leaves Everett at 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 4, while the Spokane-to-Everett flight leaves at 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 5. Along with starting in time for holiday travel, these flights begin in time for the Apple Cup football game between the University of Washington and Washington State on Nov. 29.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Since starting flights at Paine Field in March, nearly 300,000 people have flown Alaska flights out of Everett, according to the news release. Current destinations out of Everett by Alaska are Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. Flights to Palm Springs are scheduled to start on Nov. 5.

At the same time, Alaska has reduced its flights out of Bellingham International Airport, most recently ending its seasonal flights to two Hawaiian destinations. Alaska currently offers 4-5 daily flights from Bellingham to Seattle.

Overall airport traffic in Bellingham has declined this year, according to data gathered by the Port of Bellingham. Through the first seven months of this year, 209,176 people have flown out of the Bellingham airport, down 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2018.