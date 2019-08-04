Whatcom farms got federal aid of about $1.26 million for tariff losses. Here’s why

Washington ranks 11th in the nation for ag production with commodities like apples, milk, potatoes, cattle, wheat and cherries.
Washington ranks 11th in the nation for ag production with commodities like apples, milk, potatoes, cattle, wheat and cherries.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the aid amount received by Coulee Flats Dairy. The amount listed in the database was incorrect.
Thousands of Washington farmers received millions in federal aid payments intended to compensate for losses from trade disputes.
But industry leaders say the payments fell well short of the losses farmers suffered as the Trump administration negotiates new relationships with a mix of tariffs and talk.
“The mitigation payments did not even come close to remediating the large losses our dairy farmers took because of the trade battles in 2018 and that are still going on with China,” said Jay Gordon, policy director for the Washington State Dairy Federation.
A searchable database of farm aid payments obtained by the Associated Press shows the U.S. Department of Agriculture paid $50.7 million to 7,538 Washington farmers for 2018 damages. That’s an average of about $6,700 each.
In Whatcom County, 90 farms received federal aid payments totaling just under $1.26 million. That’s an average of just under $14,000 per business. Of the 90 that received aid, 88 were dairy farms. Edaleen Dairy had the highest individual farm total, coming in at just under $84,000.
Washington is home to nearly 36,000 farms, according to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture.
That means about one in five farms received aid dollars in amounts ranging from $2 to $174,450.
Nearly half of all Washington aid went to cherry growers, followed by wheat, dairy and corn.
Mitigation payments don’t cover the full cost, but growers are grateful for the help,
“(T)he payments are welcome and appreciated to help offset some of these losses,” said Kate Tynan, senior vice president for the horticultural council.
The 266 dairy farmers split $5.5 million, with payments ranging from $584 to $125,000.
The 6,389 wheat growers split $20.5 million. Their payouts ranged from $4 to $174,450.
Trade wars felt
The payouts offer financial support to farmers facing broad declines in exports.
China and other partners imposed retaliatory tariffs on key U.S. exports after the Trump administration raised tariffs on steel, aluminum, intellectual property and other imports to redraw trade relationships with its longtime allies.
China, Mexico and India targeted a range of agricultural products, including many grown in Washington. The tariffs pushed costs up 50 percent and impacted exports.
Milk exports to China fell by a reported 43 percent, according to USDA figures.
The standoff is felt keenly by Washington’s $10.6 billion agriculture industry.
The state exports more than 300 agricultural and food-related products, making it the most trade-dependent state in the nation.
