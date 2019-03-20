Area grocer getting rid of plastic bags at checkout

Here’s another reason to remember to take reusable bags to the grocery store.
QFC announced Wednesday that is eliminating use of plastic bags at checkout starting April 1.
The grocery chain is following parent company Kroger’s announcement last year that all of its stores would rid themselves of the bags by 2025. At that time, QFC vowed to be the the company’s first market “to make the complete transition by the end of 2019,” according to Wednesday’s release.
As part of the transition, the grocer will donate $1 for each reusable bag sold at QFC stores through April, up to $10,000, to The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit.
“We listen closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns about continuing to rely on use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags,” QFC president Suzy Monford said in a news release. “More and more, customers are telling us that using a bag once and throwing it away just doesn’t make sense.”
“We know that simply switching from single-use plastic to single-use paper bags is not the long-term solution,” Monford added. “That’s why we are partnering with the Nature Conservancy and inviting customers to use reusable bags and join us as we work to create zero waste neighborhoods.”
The initiative is in line with policies already enacted in many municipalities, including Bellingham,which limits the use of plastic bags at retail stores.
No word yet on fellow Kroger grocery chain Fred Meyer’s time line in the corporate-wide initiative.
