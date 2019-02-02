Business

Bellingham gets a ceramics studio, a new doggy daycare and another dining option

By Dave Gallagher

February 02, 2019 05:00 AM

Burnish Clay Studio has arrived at 2006 N. State St., offering classes and a retail space that sells tools and raw material.
Burnish Clay Studio has arrived at 2006 N. State St., offering classes and a retail space that sells tools and raw material. Burnish Clay Studio Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Burnish Clay Studio has arrived at 2006 N. State St., offering classes and a retail space that sells tools and raw material. Burnish Clay Studio Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Here’s a roundup of what’s happening with Whatcom County retailers:

A new ceramics studio has arrived at 2006 N. State St., near the Napa Auto Parts store. Owner Heather Hitt said in a news release that Burnish Clay Studio is a place where established artists can strengthen connections as well as be a welcoming place for newcomers. Along with classes, the studio will have a retail space to buy tools and raw material. A grand opening for the studio is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 4-7 p.m. Details, including class registration info, can be found at burnishclaystudio.com.

Novato Shop & Studio announced on Facebook that it is closing its brick-and-mortar store at 121 W. Chestnut St. in downtown Bellingham. The company plans to continue offering its products, which includes shoes with local custom prints, online at novatoshop.com.

Rover Stay Over announced on Facebook that it opened a dog daycare facility at 3710 Williamson Way, formerly the home of The Puget Hound. It is currently in a soft-opening period for the dog daycare center, but will have an official opening on Feb. 4. The facility has both indoor and outdoor play areas.

EURO Tailor is moving to a new location later this month, according to a Facebook post. The clothing alteration shop is moving to 1333 Lincoln St., near the Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism Visitor Center. It is currently at 1031 N. State St.

A state restaurant/bar liquor license permit application was submitted for a new establishment at 1263 Barkley Boulevard, Suite 103, near Lowe’s Home Improvement. The business proposed name is Crossroads. The applicants are Don and Margaret Gustafson.

Follow more of our reporting on Whatcom Business

Local

Business

See all 9 stories

Dave Gallagher

Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.

  Comments  

things to do