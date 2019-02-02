Bellingham gets a ceramics studio, a new doggy daycare and another dining option

Here’s a roundup of what’s happening with Whatcom County retailers:

▪ A new ceramics studio has arrived at 2006 N. State St., near the Napa Auto Parts store. Owner Heather Hitt said in a news release that Burnish Clay Studio is a place where established artists can strengthen connections as well as be a welcoming place for newcomers. Along with classes, the studio will have a retail space to buy tools and raw material. A grand opening for the studio is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 4-7 p.m. Details, including class registration info, can be found at burnishclaystudio.com.

▪ Novato Shop & Studio announced on Facebook that it is closing its brick-and-mortar store at 121 W. Chestnut St. in downtown Bellingham. The company plans to continue offering its products, which includes shoes with local custom prints, online at novatoshop.com.

▪ Rover Stay Over announced on Facebook that it opened a dog daycare facility at 3710 Williamson Way, formerly the home of The Puget Hound. It is currently in a soft-opening period for the dog daycare center, but will have an official opening on Feb. 4. The facility has both indoor and outdoor play areas.

▪ EURO Tailor is moving to a new location later this month, according to a Facebook post. The clothing alteration shop is moving to 1333 Lincoln St., near the Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism Visitor Center. It is currently at 1031 N. State St.

▪ A state restaurant/bar liquor license permit application was submitted for a new establishment at 1263 Barkley Boulevard, Suite 103, near Lowe’s Home Improvement. The business proposed name is Crossroads. The applicants are Don and Margaret Gustafson.