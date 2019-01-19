New Whatcom restaurants ready to take your order; and a favorite reopens for the season

Add two restaurants to Whatcom County’s food offerings.
The Filling Station officially opened its Sunnyland location on Jan. 14. The menu at the former Lee’s Drive-In on 716 Alabama St. includes burgers, milkshakes and craft cocktails.
And, My Ferndale News reported on its website that a Taco Bell restaurant opened Jan. 17 at 5720 Barrett Road, on the property formerly home to Denny’s restaurant.
Also, Cloud Mountain Farm Center announced in a news release that it is opening its nursery on Feb. 1 for the 2019 growing season. The nursery has more than 600 varieties of plants, with more than 75 percent grown at the nursery. The nursery is at 6906 Goodwin Road. More details can be found at cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.
The Bellingham restaurant Saltine remains closed because a water leak from the ice machine caused some damage in the kitchen. Co-owner Val Markus said in an email on Wednesday that they were still gathering information on the damage, but that it could be around 10-14 days before they can reopen. Updates are being posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
