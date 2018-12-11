David Zeeck leaving McClatchy after 24 years as publisher and editor

David Zeeck is leaving McClatchy next month after 24 years at the media company, the last 10 as publisher.
The McClatchy Co., which operates 30 media companies in 14 states, including The Bellingham Herald, made the announcement Tuesday. Zeeck serves as publisher of The Bellingham Herald, The (Tacoma) News Tribune and The Olympian.
“I’ve loved every day leading The News Tribune, The Olympian and The Bellingham Herald, and I’ve given all I’ve got to the cause of local journalism,” Zeeck said in a McClatchy news release. “I feel that the time is right to reflect and pick the next challenge. It’s time for someone else to take over and to finish the transition to a digital media future.”
Zeeck was The News Tribune’s executive editor for 14 years before being named publisher.
Rebecca Poynter will replace Zeeck. She is the vice president of local sales for McClatchy’s West Region and serves as publisher of The Idaho Statesman and also oversees The Tri-City Herald. She will add Zeeck’s responsibilities to her portfolio Jan. 14.
Before coming to Tacoma, Zeeck spent 20 years at The Kansas City Star as a reporter and editor. At the Star, he was a supervising editor on projects that won Pulitzer prizes for local and national reporting.
“We’re grateful to David for his strong leadership, contributions and vision over the past quarter century,” Gary Wortel, West Regional publisher for McClatchy, said in the news release. “He is highly respected among colleagues across McClatchy, throughout our industry and in his local community.”
Poynter has two decades of industry experience, including at media outlets in Michigan and Kentucky.
“Rebecca will continue to drive digital transformation, connect with local businesses and bolster growth of the five markets she now leads,” according to the McClatchy news release.
“I’m looking forward to building on the solid foundation David Zeeck leaves in Washington,” she said in the release. “With this move, we have an opportunity to better connect our properties in the Northwest. These are vibrant, expanding markets served by talented teams of journalists and salespeople.
“Maximizing our resources across the Northwest will allow us to better serve these communities, and to grow local journalism and local businesses together.”
