News Tiny Love for Nov. 8

Modern Love in miniature, featuring reader-submitted stories of no more than 100 words.

I Love You, Too

As a child, I hated my schizophrenic mother’s too-big body. As a young woman, I starved myself, only learning to eat at 26, after my mother overdosed on her medication and died. Still, I recoiled from cameras, fearful that photos would reveal that I, too, was fat. At 38, I found a letter she’d sent me at camp: “It’s so lonely without you. I love + miss you A LOT.” I wept. That night, my fiancée, Shannon, took my picture. Studying my breasts, stomach, thighs, I saw my mother. “I love you, too,” I said, silently, as if in prayer. – Leanne Milech

Her Fabulous Hair

We don’t remember the name of the East Village bar where we met, but I remember the first thing I ever said to her: “How much money do you spend on that hair?” “Nothing,” Melissa said. “I went gray early in my 20s.” Now, we’re five years and two children from that blind date, and strangers think we’re grandparents. We fell in love late in life, with decades of experiences under our belts: city living, careers, travel, parties, parents battling cancer. I just got lucky choosing her favorite topic as my opening salvo. – Michael LeFort

Living in the Light

I was old and transgender but not out. I was searching the world in the dark with a small flashlight, lying in bed alone, smartphone in hand, thinking,”What am I doing?” I downloaded an app and began writing: “Does anyone want to talk to a trans woman?” Before Diane and I met in person, she said,”I thought maybe I’d meet a friend. I didn’t think I’d find love.” We found love. We dated. We married. I transitioned to live as my true self, and we started a new life in the light. – Gia Sanchez

Strength Training

My first personal training session was less than 24 hours after my boyfriend of four years broke up with me. I couldn’t breathe – or cancel. I balked at the weight the trainer asked me to pull, push, carry, grab, move. “You’re stronger than you think,” he said. I cried. Four weeks later, I cried different tears as he took a video of me getting my chin – for the first time in my weak-armed life – over the bar. My trainer was barely more than an acquaintance, but he taught me how to pull myself up. – Marilyn Vaccaro

New York Times