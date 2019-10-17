Man loses home in fire, then raises money for the firefighters

A fire left John Pequeno’s home a charred shell. He has started an online fundraiser for the nine fire departments that responded to the blaze. TNS

Sitting in his backyard, John Pequeno points out just how badly a recent fire damaged his Upper Nazareth Township home.

From the back of the house, all that’s left is a charred black shell, revealing how the upper floors collapsed into the basement. Pequeno lost his beloved Yorkshire terrier, Marshall, and most of his possessions to the Sept. 10 blaze.

Almost immediately, friends and family started asking how they could help, but Pequeno, a successful Allentown businessman, said he didn’t need the money.

Instead, he set up a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 for the nine local fire departments that responded.

“My parents are from Portugal, and they always taught me that you only take help when you need it,” said Pequeno, the founder and president of Ideal Concepts, an insurance technology company with headquarters in Allentown.

Pequeno recalled how firefighters put their lives on the line while they tried to save his home. They ran into the house multiple times trying to save Marshall, eventually finding him hiding under a couch. Firefighters tried to resuscitate the dog for 10 minutes without success.

Pequeno’s other Yorkshire terrier, Baz, survived because he was at the vet having dental work done that day.

Also, when Pequeno remembered the 1,000-gallon propane tank in the backyard that heats the pool and gas fireplace, a firefighter didn’t hesitate to make sure the valve was off despite nearby flames that stretched 20 feet into the air.

Several days later, when Pequeno wanted to search the rubble for anything that could be salvaged, seven Upper Nazareth Fire Department members showed up to offer their time.

“I never realized most of these smaller- and medium-sized fire departments rely on volunteers,” Pequeno said. All nine departments that will benefit from the fundraiser are comprised of volunteers.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been a volunteer in the fire service for close to 30 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen someone after a tragedy stepping up and not accepting the help from the community, but spreading it out to the volunteers who risk their lives and pretty much rely on fundraising to make it work,” said Jeff Fassl, president and assistant chief of the Upper Nazareth Fire Department.

Although Fassl’s department receives some taxpayer dollars, most of their money comes from donations that go toward purchasing fire equipment and even fuel for the trucks, he said.

Jerry Johnson, assistant chief with the Vigilance Hose Company No. 1 in Nazareth, also said it’s the first time he encountered such a fundraising effort.

“Mr. Pequeno pretty much lost everything he owned in the fire, including his dog, and his first thought is to raise money for the fire departments around here,” Johnson said.

With winter just a few months away, Pequeno said he likely won’t be able to rebuild until spring. In the meantime, he plans to live in a rental property he owns in Allentown.

Pequeno said he lost all of his material possessions in the fire, but he’s thankful no one was injured and he has a place to stay.

“This is bad, but someone always has it worse,” Pequeno said.