After decades in downtown Bellingham, here’s where the YMCA might be moving next

The Whatcom Family YMCA could be moving out of its longtime home in the downtown to the current location of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center in partnership with the city of Bellingham.
Both sides announced Thursday that they have started a six-month study to look at that possibility.
The city operates the aquatic center at 1114 Potter St., in the Civic Athletic Complex.
They are looking at “the viability of a new partnership to expand the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center into a new community health and wellness center and headquarters for the YMCA,” according to a news release.
Results of a preliminary evaluation are expected out by April 2019.
Located at 1256 North State St., the building that houses the downtown YMCA was built in 1908. It’s currently assessed at $6.4 million, according to the Whatcom County Assessor’s office.
A new or renovated building would allow the Y to serve more people and provide more programs, according to the news release.
As for the existing Y building downtown, the city and the YMCA said that they “recognize that the current facility location represents a significant value for downtown and have committed to work together to explore how it could be best used,” according to the release.
