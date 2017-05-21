Sounders snaps 3-game skid with 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake

For Harry Shipp, it’s no more Mr. Nice Guy — at least not on the field.
Shipp scored on a hard shot that was deflected into the goal in the 42nd minute and the Seattle Sounders snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Real Salt Lake, 1-0, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Saturday afternoon.
The play that led to Shipp’s second goal of the season started with a corner kick from the right wing side by Nicolas
Lodeiro.
Lodeiro’s drive into the penalty area was headed right back out to him, and he again sent it toward the goal. After Sounders defender Gustav Svensson headed the ball out to the top of the box, Shipp gained control 16 yards in front and fired toward the right post. RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando dove in that direction, but the ball deflected off defender Reagan Dunk and into the far corner.
“I just wanted to keep it on frame, and I hit it exactly how I wanted,” said Shipp, who is in his first year with the Sounders. “When it was first deflected, I was like, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ But it went in the back of the net, so I'll take it.”
The Sounders (3-5-4) dominated the first half with nearly 75 percent of the possession, but were kept off the board with four saves by Rimando. He denied Jordan Morris twice, Lodeiro once and Svensson once.
Rimando also stopped a Clint Dempsey penalty kick in the 55th minute.
Salt Lake (3-8-2) has just one win in its past 12 road games.
“We knew we weren’t going to have much of the ball in the first half and we were OK with that,” said RSL coach Mike Petke. “I thought they did a fantastic job up until falling asleep on the goal.”
