Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest.
The race is on to secure $7.7 million needed to protect all 1,600 forested acres on Blanchard Mountain in Skagit County from being logged. Popular recreation areas in the core include the trail to Oyster Dome.
Following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision to uphold the suspension on President Donald Trump's travel ban, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson held a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 9 and said the ruling was a "complete victory."
Although schools were closed, Bellingham School District staff,students and volunteers prepared and served about 500 meals to students at 10 locations in Bellingham, Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017. Volunteers also handed out 100 bags of foods to families in the district effected by the snowstorm.
Convicted serial robber Dennis Ridley appears in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017 He was sentenced to ten years in prison for five robberies in Whatcom and Skagit counties.