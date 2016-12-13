Seattle Sounders celebrate their MLS Cup victory

Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, left, and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso heft the championship trophy before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders Alvaro Fernandez, left, Osvaldo Alonso and Roman Torres waves to fans before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro reaches to greet a fan before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders fans crowd around a trolly bus carrying players and the championship trophy during a march celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders fans fill a downtown street before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer smiles for a photo before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei smiles as teammates pat him while fans chant "MVP" before a rally and march celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders Osvaldo Alonso hefts the championship trophy before a march and rally celebrating the team's MLS Cup Championship Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Sounders Roman Torres holds the MLS Cup Championship trophy as the team begins a march and rally celebrating their victory, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle beat Toronto FC 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Saturday to win their first MLS championship.
Elaine Thompson
AP