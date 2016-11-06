Seattle plays defense, advances to Western Conference final

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls Pause

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:14 Richard Sherman on NFL apologizing to Seahawks for wrong calls or no-calls

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?