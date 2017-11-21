New electric lift carries skiers, snowboarders at Mt. Baker Ski Area

Skiers and snowboarders at Mt. Baker Ski Area can try out a new ride, thanks to several feet of snow that allowed the ski area to open in mid-November.
“One of the greatest starts we have had in 10 years,” said Duncan Howat, general manager of the ski area, which reported a 70-inch base at its Heather Meadows operation and 88 inches at Pan Dome on Monday.
New this year is an electric chair lift at White Salmon Lodge, which has wider, more comfortable seats and an arm bar (think carnival rides) that will improve safety, especially for younger skiers.
The ski area is one of several in the region that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, including Whistler Blackcomb, Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and White Pass.
For updated snow reports and hours of operation, go to mtbaker.us.
