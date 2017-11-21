New electric lift carries skiers, snowboarders at Mt. Baker Ski Area

More Videos 0:41 Police find three dead at Bellingham home Pause 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:16 Catch a new ride up the mountain at Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:06 Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:47 Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 0:22 Oregon sheriff's deputies' dashcam goes viral after unusual call 4:13 Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Catch a new ride up the mountain at Mt. Baker Ski Area Mt. Baker Ski Area opened for the 2017-18 season on Thursday, Nov. 16 with more than 60 inches of snow at the base and a new chair lift. Mt. Baker Ski Area opened for the 2017-18 season on Thursday, Nov. 16 with more than 60 inches of snow at the base and a new chair lift. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Mt. Baker Ski Area opened for the 2017-18 season on Thursday, Nov. 16 with more than 60 inches of snow at the base and a new chair lift. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com