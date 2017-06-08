Stefen Paige fishes with Miles Paige, then 2, in the 2014 fishing derby at Lake Louise. The Borderline Bassin’ Contenders will host its 35th annual kids bluegill fishing derby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Fazon Lake.
Outdoors

June 08, 2017 3:01 PM

Your son or daughter bugging you to go fishing? You might want to check this out

By David Rasbach

The Borderline Bassin’ Contenders will host its 35th annual kids bluegill fishing derby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Fazon Lake.

The event is free and open to the public, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. at the lake’s boat launch off Hemi Road. Prizes will be given for the most fish caught, longest fish and shortest fish for three age groups: 5 and under, 6 to 9 and 10 to 14.

A boat is recommended, as shore space is limited. A raffle will be held following the derby, with tickets costing $5 and the grand prize a $500 gift card to Yeager’s Sporting Goods.

For more information, contact tournament director Aaron Weinberg at 360-961-2089 or weinbea@gmail.com.

