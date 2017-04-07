Outside magazine names Tiger Mountain’s Predator Trail one of the best in US

Expect to see more bikers the next time you ride the Predator Trail.
Outside magazine just named the biking trail on Tiger Mountain as one of the best new trails in the United States.
The Predator Trail opened in September 2015. The 1.8-mile downhill ride has become a favorite with mountain bikers. Hikers are not allowed.
Outside magazine called the ride “game changing.”
The steep grade, with tight turns and obstacles, isn’t for beginners.
Washington’s Department of Natural Resources built the trail with hired help from Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance and 5,000 hours from volunteers.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments