Ferndale angler to compete for national bass fishing title

Ferndale angler Matt Krumdiak qualified to compete for a national bass fishing title and a $100,000 prize April 3 through 8 at The Bass Federation National Championship at Table Rock Lake in Oklahoma.
Krumdiak, a member of Whatcom County’s Borderline Bassin’ Contenders, won four of six tournaments in 2016, earning him a spot in the Regional TBF Championship at Banks Lake. Krumdiak won that two-day tournament, qualifying him for the national championship.
Krumdiak next week will take a three-day road trip to Oklahoma, where he will practice for two days before the tournament. At 67 square miles, Table Rock Lake is bigger than any lake in Washington state.
