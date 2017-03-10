“This is huge.” Lakewood to host 2019 cyclocross national championship

The 2019 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships will take place at Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park, race officials announced Friday morning.
The event will be five or six days and will include about 2,000 cyclists from around the country, said Dean Burke, directer of of the Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission, the organization that led the bid.
Burke said initial estimates indicate the event could have a $1.5 million economic impact on Pierce County.
“This is huge,” Burke said. “We are talking riders from all 50 states. They are going to fill up everything (hotel rooms).”
Cyclocross is a form of bike racing on courses that consist of grass, dirt, obstacles, steep hills, pavement, sand and other surfaces. Courses are short (less than 3 miles) giving spectators multiple chances to see the action. Races typically are muddy and cyclists often have to dismount and carry their bikes.
Top cyclocross races in the Northwest often draw more participants than road and mountain bike events.
The commission’s bid beat out about 20 others, including groups in San Diego, Utah and Oregon. USA Cycling also announced Friday that Louisville, Kentucky, will host the championships in December 2018.
USA Cycling told the commission it seemed to understand the niche sport better than other bidders. It might have helped that Burke is a former cyclocross racer.
“The cyclocross championship is the most contested bid for bicycle racing in the U.S.,” Burke said. “The last time the event was in the Puget Sound area — the 1990s — it was only a small fraction of the size it is now.”
The Seattle area hosted four nationals from 1987 to 1996, but Pierce County has never staged the event.
Burke calls Fort Steilacoom Park “the Wrigley Field of cyclocross” and it has a strong reputation among cyclocross athletes. In 2015, the park hosted an International Cylcing Union race, which drew competitors from around the world, including Olympic athletes.
“Alongside all of our state and regional cyclocross partners, we have been preparing for this for a long time,” Burke said. “The City of Lakewood has been a star for openly embracing cyclocross the way they have. Fort Steilacoom Park is an iconic venue for the sport in the Pacific Northwest."
Mayor Don Anderson said, “I can assure you USA Cycling will have Lakewood’s support, including that of our Parks and Recreation staff, which has the expertise to support such an event.
“We will do everything we can to make the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships a great event.”
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
